Fox Makes National, Local TV Openly Available

NEW YORK & LOS ANGELES—Practically anyone can now access Fox TV stations to stay up to date with the latest information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19). The Fox Corporation has announced it is offering unlimited access to Fox News Channel and its Fox-owned TV stations to anyone, subscriber or not, for no fee.

Fox said it is working with its pay-TV partners to make its national and local news coverage available to all Americans. This will also include Fox using its own distribution platforms to stream its channels across different streaming options for free.

Specifically, Fox News will be available at no charge on FoxNews.com, the Fox News app, Fox.com and the Fox Now app. Fox’s 29 owned and operated TV stations will be available for free at Fox.com and the Fox Now app.

Fox has also created special content around the coronavirus. Every weeknight at 6 p.m. ET, a three-minute live report from Fox News’ Bill Hemmer provides national perspective, facts and context on the coronavirus. Fox also launched CoronavirusNOW.com, a free-to-use website that provides breaking news, updates and interviews with health officials.

“Our highest duty as a company is to provide the individuals and communities we serve with information and analysis to help educate and protect them during dangerous times,” said Lachlan Murdoch, Fox’s executive chairman and CEO.