Fox Joining Project OAR for Addressable TV Advertising

NEW YORK—Project OAR has announced that it is adding a new member to its consortium for addressable TV advertising in the form of the Fox Corporation. As a new member, Fox will serve on the primary Steering Committee that is tasked with creating a standard by which all parties in the TV ecosystem can collaborate and unite on addressable advertising.

“We believe that this consortium, which benefits from both sell-side and buy-side support, will help drive adoption across the industry and enable us to execute at scale,” said Dan Callahan, vice president, audience and automated sales at Fox.

In the Steering Committee, Fox joins Disney Media Networks, Warner Media, Xandr, Comcast’s FreeWheel and NBCUniversal, Hearts Television, AMC Networks, Vizio and Inscape.

Project OAR also made the announcement of the new Agency Advisory Committee that aims to provide guidance and buy-side insight into the issues of an addressable marketplace. Participation pledges for this committee came from Publicis Media, Omnicom Media Group, GroupM, IPG/Magna, Dentsu Aegis Network, Havas and Horizon Media. The group met for the first time in May to discuss issues that range from measurement to inventory management, privacy policies and cross-networking targeting.

Project OAR’s goal of an open standard for addressable advertising on Smart TVs and connected devices projects to develop its offering in the first half of 2020.