Fox Engineering VP Earl Arbuckle Dies

NEW YORK--Earl Arbuckle, a well known and well respected broadcast engineer with Fox Television, died of a heart attack on Monday. He was 61.

Arbuckle had been senior vice president of engineering for Fox Television Stations since May 2010. He joined News Corp. in 1996 as vice president of engineering for the American Sky Broadcasting venture with MCI, moving to FTS in late 1997. During that period, he helped oversee the network’s transition to HDTV. He was a Navy veteran. Among the honors he received over his career, was the Broadcasting & Cable Technology Leadership Award at NAB in 2009.



Broadcasting & Cable has the story.

