Fox Becomes First Network to Sign O&Os With Rentrak

PORTLAND, ORE.—Rentrak, Fox Television Stations and Fox Stations Sales announced a long-term agreement for Rentrak to provide its local market television ratings services to all Fox-owned television stations. This represents 28 stations across 18 markets from New York City to Ocala-Gainesville, Fla.



The agreement provides Fox access to Rentrak’s StationView Essentials software and TV ratings information including Rentrak’s single-source auto and political ratings.



Jack Abernethy, CEO of FTS said, “We are happy to have immediate access to Rentrak’s Advanced Demographics data. More importantly, we expect this will accelerate the long overdue progress toward an accurate digital measuring system in local TV, one based on a census, not estimates, and one that measures all screens.”



“We are excited to welcome Fox as the first owned and operated Network TV group to go ‘all-in’ with Rentrak,” vice chairman and CEO of Rentrak, Bill Livek. “We look forward to helping Fox grow their business using the power of Rentrak’s census-like measurements and our Advanced Demographics.”