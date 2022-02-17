FourthWall COVID Testing Lab Opens in Atlanta for Film/TV Productions

ATLANTA—As production companies look for ways to safely produce content during the ongoing COVID pandemic, Epitome Risk has opened a new lab, FourthWall Testing, in the greater Atlanta area that offers 24/7 testing for office employees, as well as cast and crew members of film & TV productions.

"We're building infrastructure to make essential COVID testing services for TV, film and businesses easier to access," said Lisa Wilson, CEO and co-founder of Epitome Risk and FourthWall testing. "Having our own lab means we can serve our clients quickly, accurately and with the quality associated with the Epitome Risk brand."

FourthWall offers a concierge testing service that is designed to meet testing requirements from the convenience of sets, homes and offices, the company said.

FourthWall's parent company, Epitome Risk, has over a decade of experience providing film and TV production crews with risk mitigation and safety solutions and is the only U.S.-based risk management company, specializing in COVID compliance and safety support for TV and film productions, the company said.