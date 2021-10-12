Four Hartford TV Stations Launch NextGen TV Broadcasts

HARTFORD, Conn.—NextGen TV has arrived in the Hartford area, with the launch of ATSC 3.0 signals on four local stations.

The launch involved Tegna’s WCCT (the CW affiliate on channel 20) and WTIC (Fox, channel 61), Meredith Local Media Group’s WFSB (CBS, channel 3), and Nexstar Media Group’s WTNH (ABC, channel 8).

“NextGen TV will fundamentally change the broadcast industry and make it better,” said Kurt Rao, senior vice president and chief technology officer, at Tegna. “NextGen TV is a thorough upgrade to traditional television, offering 4K resolution, HDR content, and better volume and audio consistency across channels. We know Hartford viewers will appreciate the current and future news and entertainment enhancements made possible by this new technology.”