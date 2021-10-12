Four Hartford TV Stations Launch NextGen TV Broadcasts
The NextGen TV launch involved stations owned by Tegna, Meredith and Nexstar
HARTFORD, Conn.—NextGen TV has arrived in the Hartford area, with the launch of ATSC 3.0 signals on four local stations.
The launch involved Tegna’s WCCT (the CW affiliate on channel 20) and WTIC (Fox, channel 61), Meredith Local Media Group’s WFSB (CBS, channel 3), and Nexstar Media Group’s WTNH (ABC, channel 8).
“NextGen TV will fundamentally change the broadcast industry and make it better,” said Kurt Rao, senior vice president and chief technology officer, at Tegna. “NextGen TV is a thorough upgrade to traditional television, offering 4K resolution, HDR content, and better volume and audio consistency across channels. We know Hartford viewers will appreciate the current and future news and entertainment enhancements made possible by this new technology.”
TV Tech has been tracking the launch of NextGen TV broadcasts around the country. A complete list of markets that have launched the service and those that have announced plans to offer ATSC 3.0 broadcasts is available here.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
