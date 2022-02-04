Formosa Group, Fox Post Production Form Strategic Alliance

LOS ANGELES—Formosa Group and Fox Post Production Services are partnering to make more creative talent available to producers, leverage the Fox sound facilities and grow the business of both enterprises, Formosa Group said this week.

The Fox Studio Lot in Century City is home to Fox Post Production Services, which has four feature mixing stages, two ADR stages, the Newman Scoring State, a Foley stage and editing rooms—all supporting post production. Formosa Group will have a presence in the original Film Editorial building on the lot.

Formosa Group launched in 2013 with a vision to become the premier home for creative sound talent. Providing sound services to feature, broadcast, streaming and interactive clients, it has since expanded rapidly to meet the needs of filmmakers with numerous facilities in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, Formosa Group said.

“Born out of our history of mutual respect, we are building a collaboration that will serve filmmakers at an unprecedented level,” said Bob Rosenthal, founder of Formosa Group. “This alliance gives us the ability to offer creatives greater flexibility, more access to talent and incredible services in a setting that benefits everyone."

The Fox Studio Lot is a full-scale production facility. It supports every type and size of production. The studio is home to scenic lot locations, 15 filming stages and an historic NY Street set. The full-service backlot encompasses several departments serving all production needs, including set lighting, grip/canvas, transportation, studio supply, paint/staff shops, wardrobe/costumes and crafts services.