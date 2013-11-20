Forbidden Technologies Appoints Brian Boring as General Manager in North America

LONDON — Forbidden Technologies, owner and developer of the cloud-based video platform FORscene, has named Brian Boring as its general manager of North American sales and strategic partnerships.



Most recently, Boring served as vice president of solution sales and technology services at MelroseMAC, an Apple Authorized sales and service centre in Los Angeles, and MelroseTEC, the company's professional video and audio division. He has also served as vice president of sales at Wexler Video, at the time one of the largest media equipment and solutions companies in the world for production, post-production, and IT services.



Boring will join Forbidden Technologies on Nov. 18. He will be based in Los Angeles and report to Greg Hirst.



