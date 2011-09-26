FOR-A to show new archival system

FOR-A Corporation of America has developed a new video archive recorder that supports LTO-5 datatape storage. Designed for long-term, high-capacity tape storage, the LTR-100HS uses FOR-A’s Media Concierge media asset management platform to offer a combination of LTO tape and baseband and MXF file technologies. This, said the company, enables an easy transition for video content into a file-based storage system architecture.

Equipped with a high-quality MPEG-2 codec, the LTR-100HS includes an MXF wrapper/unwrapper, so MXF files (XDCAM HD/HD422/IMX) recorded to LTO-5 tape can be used directly by many NLE systems. LTO-5 tape cartridges can store approximately 50 hours of programming recorded at 50Mb/s.

Within its compact chassis and half-rack design, the LTR-100HS includes an LTO-5 drive, 2TB hard drive, HD/SD-SDI I/O and LCD monitor. Other features include front-panel playback controls with a convenient jog/shuttle wheel, RS-422 for external VTR control, gigabit Ethernet interface for file-based I/O, and USB 2.0 interface for barcode reader, PC keyboard or USB storage.