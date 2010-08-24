FOR-A to introduce FA-9500 signal processor, frame sync

FOR-A will unveil the FA-9500 multipurpose signal processor and frame synchronizer at IBC2010, Sept. 10-14.

The new FA-9500 features a modular design to provide a one-box solution for the required mix of video- and audio-processing needs. A replacement for the FA-9100, the FA-9500 offers a range functions, including support for 3G-SDI, HD/SD-SDI and composite analog video, up/down/crossconversion and aspect-ratio conversion, color correction and automatic video optimization.

There are also options to add more I/Os, frame-rate conversion, logo generation and Dolby E encoding/decoding.

See FOR-A at IBC Stands 2.A51 and 2.B59.