FOR-A develops video archive recorder

FOR-A announced its new LTR-100HS video archive recorder, which supports LTO-5 technology — the latest standard in long-term, high-capacity tape storage.

LTO-5 is the latest standard in high-capacity data tape storage technologies allowing compact, cost-effective and reliable archives. The LTR-100HS makes file ingest workflow more efficient and reduces archive space requirements.

Equipped with a MPEG-2 codec, the LTR-100HS includes an MXF wrapper/unwrapper so that MXF files (XDCAM HD/HD422/IMX) recorded to LTO-5 tape can be used directly by many editing systems. LTO-5 tape cartridges can store approximately 50 hours of programming recorded at 50Mb/s.

Within its compact chassis and half-rack design, the LTR-100HS includes an LTO-5 drive, 2TB hard drive, HD/SD-SDI I/O and LCD monitor. Other features include front panel playback controls with a convenient jog/shuttle wheel, RS-422 for external VTR control, gigabit Ethernet interface for file-based I/O, and USB 2.0 interface for bar code reader, PC keyboard, or USB storage.

The LTR-100HS will be available in the fall.