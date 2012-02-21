For-A Announces VFC-7000 Rental



FORT LEE, N.J.: For-A’s VFC-7000 HD super slo-mo camera is now for rent from three dealers: Midtown Video in Miami; VER in Glendale, Calif.; and Bexel in Burbank, Calif.



The VFC-7000 offers high-speed play-out and recording in HD at variable frame rates from 24 to 700 fps. It features a high-sensitivity CMOS color sensor and electronic high-speed shutter that can operate as fast as 1/200,000 of a second for filming fast-moving events and events and subjects without blur.



“The objective of our rental program is to make the VFC-7000 more readily available to professional video customers, such as sports broadcasters and commercial producers. The rental program makes the camera more accessible, especially by those who need it on a temporary or project basis,” said Pedro Silvestre, sales director for For-A Corp. of America.



