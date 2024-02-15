FOR-A To Show Enhanced Software Defined IP Solution Lineup At 2024 NAB Show

CYPRESS, Calif.—FOR-A will unveil innovations that advance its Software-Defined IP Solution theme at the 2024 NAB Show, April 13-17, in Las Vegas.

The company will introduce a SMPTE ST 2110 broadcast software suite that enables flexible IP resource sharing and a 3G-based production automation solution. The company’s live production ecosystem works with all IP protocols and standards, including full support for ST 2110, it said.

In addition to the resource sharing software, FOR-A will demonstrate its SOAR-A platform for remote production; an IP-based custom server; software-based switching; an all-in-one audio and video multiview/routing solution; cost-effective XR software; an end-to-end station automation production system with gateway-free streaming; and new Micro LED displays together with a graphic art library, it said.

The FOR-A booth will feature integrated solution pods for broadcast production automation, ST 2110 workflow, software-based production, cost-effective AR/XR, LED displays with digital art and IP technology under development to be shown in a private suite, it said.

“There are a range of developments on display NAB attendees may not expect from FOR-A. We’ve been in communication with our customers and become deeply aware of our broadcast customers’ pain points,” said Satoshi Kanemura, president of FOR-A Corporation of America.

“Our new technology will knock their socks off. Among them will be resource sharing software that simplifies integration at ST 2110 facilities and a flexible media-over-IP server that can be used in a wide range of applications.”

The company also said it will hold an NAB welcome reception on Saturday, April 13, at 4 p.m. in LVCC Room N240/N242.

See FOR-A in NAB Show booth C4507.