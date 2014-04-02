Florical to Show TheQ for Asset Management at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Florical will show a new Smart Central acquisition application called TheQ. This asset management application provides users with several options for creating, editing and managing both metadata and file structure of digital media content.



Smart Central is Florical’s private cloud application server that lets users securely access primary on-air applications within the automation system through a web-based portal. TheQ can be accessed through the web from any network accessible computer. It can be launched as an SaaS (software as a service) application to ingest content from digital file sources or tape, time a show, “tag & bag” syndicated promos, view and approve content, or edit database information.



TheQ will replace Florical’s legacy acquisition products, such as MediaFiler, MediaTimer, and InventoryBrowser, over the next couple of years. Florical will show its cost-effective, automated workflow for managing “tag & bag” for syndicated promos within its Acuitas channel-in-a-box server. The user ingests the raw promo, marks the in-point for the video and audio tags, and TheQ generates multiple copies of the syndicated promo for playout.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Florical will be in booth N5824.