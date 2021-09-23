Five Station Leaders are Elected to the PBS Board of Directors

ARLINGTON, Va.—PBS has announced that five individuals were selected to serve three-year terms as Professional Directors on the PBS Board in the recent PBS Board elections.

WQED Multimedia president and CEO Deborah Acklin and Ideastream Public Media president and CEO Kevin E. Martin were elected to serve second terms as Professional Directors.

The three others elected as Professional Directors are: Amy Shaw, president and CEO of Nine PBS; Jayme Swain, president and CEO of VPM and the Virginia Foundation for Public Media; and Ed Ulman, president and CEO of Alaska Public Media.

The 27-person Board includes both Professional Directors, who are station leaders, and General Directors, who serve as lay members of the Board, as well as the PBS President. The PBS Board of Directors is responsible for governing and setting policy for PBS. General and Professional Directors of the PBS Board are elected to three-year terms and serve without pay.

"We are thrilled to welcome these station leaders to our Board of Directors," said PBS president and CEO Paula Kerger. "They bring a wealth of experience, knowledge and passion to PBS, and we are grateful for their commitment to the essential mission of public television.”

PBS member stations elect the Professional Directors. The General Directors are elected by the entire Board, as are the PBS President and the Board officers.