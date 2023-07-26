Five Reno Stations Launch NextGen TV

RENO, Nev.—Five television stations, including the ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and MyNet affiliates, have commenced NextGen TV over-the-air services in Reno, Nevada.

The stations include the Gray Television-owned KOLO-TV (ABC), Sarkes Tarzian-owned KTVN (CBS), Sinclair Broadcast Group-owned KRXI-TV (Fox), Cunningham Broadcasting-owned KRNV-DT (NBC) and Deerfield Media-owned KNSN-TV (MyNet).

KNSN-TV is serving as the ATSC 3.0 host for all five participating stations in the market. As required under FCC rules, all stations will continue to offer Reno viewers OTA access to ATSC 1.0 service. Antenna viewers of legacy digital television will need to rescan their sets to ensure uninterrupted service.

BitPath led the planning for the deployment and coordinated the efforts of the five broadcasters. It also is making its NavPath and BitPoint precise navigation and positioning service available at no charge to the first responders in Reno.

With the Reno deployment, ATSC 3.0 has now been deployed in more than 70 U.S. cities.

TV Tech’s complete list of the markets where NextGen TV has been launched is available here .