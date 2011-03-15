Five HD-capable NEP Broadcasting trucks assist ABC with Academy Awards production

Pittsburgh, PA-based production company NEP Broadcasting used five HD-capable production trucks for the live broadcast and numerous complementary activities surrounding the 83rd Academy Awards telecast on Feb. 27 on ABC.

The trucks, each dedicated to a specific part of the telecast from the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles, rely on Grass Valley HD cameras, switchers, servers and/or routing equipment.

NEP's Denali Summit truck handled the main Oscar telecast, using a Grass Valley Kalypso HD video production switcher, several K2 media servers and a large Trinix NXT router.

The NEP SS25 truck helped capture the festivities of the “Oscars Red Carpet Live” show for ABC, which aired prior to the awards show. The truck carries a Kalypso and more than a dozen LDK 8000 HD cameras.

Denali Silver was used to produce the main international Oscar broadcast feed. It too relied on a Kalypso HD switcher and a Trinix NXT router.

The other two production trucks were used by media organizations covering the red carpet with live telecasts.