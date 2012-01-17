Fisher Taps Sony for HD Newsroom Upgrade



SEATTLE and PARK RIDGE, N.J.: Fisher Communications has implemented Sony broadcast and production technology as the core of its newly upgraded high-definition news control room and studio environment. The group’s Seattle stations--KOMO-TV (ABC) and KUNS-TV (Univision)--went on the air in HD recently, with Sony HD studio cameras and an MVS-7000X production switcher with Enhanced Live-production Control (ELC) automation in order to tackle the increasing complexity of news production and to streamline the stations’ workflow operations.



“We made a thorough evaluation before choosing this direction,” said Brian McHale, vice president of technology for Fisher. “Sony’s ELC newsroom integration delivers in terms of sophistication, ease-of-use and flexibility. Also, the MVS-7000X positions us for the future, since it incorporates the latest advances. Most traditional switchers really can’t compare.”



The Seattle station is also producing regular newscasts for Univision, in addition to its KOMO news programming, so the ability to use all resources more effectively and efficiently is a significant benefit. Adding to the workflow efficiencies realized by the Sony switcher and software, the station has also seen a noticeable improvement in its image quality through the use of the Sony HDC-P1 cameras.



According to McHale, Fisher plans to expand its use of Sony HD cameras across the group in early 2012.





