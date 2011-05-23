Fiber provider builds Snell Alchemist HD standards conversion into 10Gb/s Mesh Network

Snell announced that The Switch, a customer-controlled fiber transmission provider in North America, has purchased two Alchemist Ph.Cv—vHD motion-compensated HD standards converters to support a new 50-city expansion plan.

The Snell converters will enable The Switch to provide standards conversion in HD and SD formats, as well as up-, down- and crossconversion for customers across its new 10Gb/s mesh network.

The Switch currently provides video switching services from its facilities in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Washington, D.C., and from its international locations of London and Toronto, with plans to roll out an additional 44 cities beginning this summer. It was created in 1991 to provide customer-controlled television and audio signal routing services to the broadcast industry.

The Switch’s customers include domestic and international television networks, common carriers, local broadcast stations, and producers and distributors of sports, entertainment, news, financial and public service television programming.

The Snell Alchemist Ph.C—HD is the product of extensive research into the exacting demands of HD frame-rate standards conversion, producing converted HD outputs that are virtually indistinguishable from the original input. The output is a direct result of the company’s Ph.C motion measurement technology — optimized to prevent the motion-related artifacts that are commonly associated with standards conversion in HD video.