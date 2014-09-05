Ferri Lighting Design Lights ESPN’s NFL Programming

NEW YORK – Ferri Lighting Design & Associates today announced that it has designed and installed the lighting for ESPN’s NFL set, which debuts September 7.



Set in a new 9,000 square foot space on the ESPN Bristol, Conn. campus, the ESPN NFL set is an all-LED lighting installation, part of ESPN’s first LED studio deployment. FLDA designed and installed the lighting for the new flagship ESPN SportsCenter studio, and simultaneously lit the new SportsCenter studio in Los Angeles earlier this year. FLDA also utilized ESPN’s Sky Deck, a suspension grid system that flies above the studio set, allowing the majority of the lights to be accessed without lifts or ladders.



ESPN’s NFL programming includes Monday Night Football franchise, and the new lighting clearly reflects the on-air look and feel for ESPN.



Bruce Ferri, senior designer of FLDA, designed the ESPN NFL set. He had worked on the studio in Bristol for its redesigns in both 2000 and 2004 with his previous company. Other key members of the FLDA team on the SportsCenter job included Lighting Director Matt Gordon and gaffer Ed McEneney.



The new ESPN ‘SportsCenter’ studio encompasses 10,500 square feet of space at the Bristol campus, making it the largest ESPN studio.



FLDA’s Emmy Award-winning team has created multiple designs for ESPN, NBC Sports Network, the NFL Network the MLB Network and others.



