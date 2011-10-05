FEMA Provides Sample EAS PSAs

WASHINGTON: FEMA has released sample PSA scripts, an audio sample and an info kit, all intended to help broadcasters inform the public about the Nov. 9 national EAS test.



The word “test” is used several times in the PSAs; and the public is reminded that as local governments test the EAS they, too, should prepare a kit for emergencies; they’re directed to FEMA.gov for more information.



FEMA IPAWs Program Manager Manny Centeno said on an EAS webinar Friday that sample PSAs also will be available in Spanish.

The informational tool kit contains sample press releases, fact sheets and FAQs for public awareness, developed though lessons learned with EAS participants. A sample audio PSA is included, courtesy of the Nevada Broadcasters Association. Listen to one here. The voice is Ross Mitchell of “Coast to Coast AM.”



Tips for stations include:

- Communicate and share information with on-air staff and news departments

- Inform applicable regional, state and local government community relations departments

- Convert PSA script text into a quick over-the-air news brief

- Convert PSA and toolkit information into inserts for subscribers



FEMA has asked broadcasters and other groups that use EAS to consider posting the information to their organizations' websites. Much of the distributed information has been gleaned from lessons learned from broadcasters who participate on the regular FEMA EAS webinars; the final webinar scheduled before the National EAS test is Oct. 13. ~ from Radio World



