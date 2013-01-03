FCC’s Ajit Pai, Rep. John Barrow, to Keynote 20th ACA Washington Summit

PITTSBURGH – Independent cable operators will gather in Washington, D.C., in March to celebrate the American Cable Association’s 20th Anniversary Summit.



“ACA Members set out 20 years ago to become the authentic and respected voice of an independent cable community determined to influence communications policy in Washington, D.C. Though much works lies ahead, ACA has changed the tone and substance of the public policy debate for the better because media giants now know they cannot escape the strong and committed voice of our members,” ACA President and CEO Matthew M. Polka said.



Rep. John Barrow of Georgia and Commissioner Ajit Pai of the Federal Communications Commission will provide keynote addresses at the event, schduled for March 12-14 event. ACA said more speakers will be announced in the weeks to come.



Pai is scheduled to have a one-on-one discussion with ACA’s Polka on Wednesday, March 13, while Rep. Barrow will speak the following day, delivering that morning’s Congressional Address moments before hundreds of ACA Members head to Capitol Hill to discuss a range of issues. The group is particularly active on retransmission consent and the cost of sports programming. Rep. Barrow, a Democrat, is currently serving his fifth term representing Georgia's 12th Congressional District. He serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which has oversight authority over the FCC and the communications industry at large, including independent cable operators. Rep. Barrow is also a member of the fiscally conservative Blue Dog Coalition and currently serves as the group's Policy Co-Chair.



Pai, nominated to the FCC by President Barack Obama, was confirmed unanimously by the U.S. Senate on May 7, 2012. One week later, he was sworn in for a term that concludes on June 30, 2016. From 2007 to 2011, Pai held several positions in the FCC's Office of General Counsel, including Deputy General Counsel. Pai has also worked on Capitol Hill, first as Deputy Chief Counsel to the United States Senate Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Administrative Oversight and the Courts, and later as Chief Counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Property Rights.



The ACA Summit will take place at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in downtown Washington, D.C. The organizaion is currently seeking exhibitors and sponsors for the event. Interested parties should contact Stacey Leech at sleech@americancable.org or 412.922.8300, ext. 15. Further information about the ACA Summit 2013 agenda and the exciting lineup of speakers will be made available on the ACA Summit 2013 website closer to the time of the event. Registration is available at the ACA website.