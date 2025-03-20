Reps. Flood, Alford, Boyle, and Soto Relaunch the Broadcasters Caucus

WASHINGTON—As broadcasters face some significant regulatory issues in 2025, U.S. Congressman Mike Flood (NE-01), Congressmen Mark Alford (MO-04), Brendan Boyle (PA-02), and Darren Soto (FL-09) have announced the launch of the Broadcasters Caucus for the 119th Congress.

The four Congressmen, two members of the Republican Party and two members of the Democratic Party, said the bipartisan organization aims to educate members of Congress about the challenges broadcasters face and to highlight the importance of local radio and television stations.

The move was applauded by the National Association of Broadcasters.

Prior to their elections to Congress, Congressmen Flood, Alford, Soto, and Boyle all had extensive knowledge of the broadcasting industry and three have worked in the industry.

Congressman Flood founded a broadcast communications company, expanding it from a single radio station into a statewide media network. Congressman Alford was a news reporter and anchored a morning news show in Kansas City for almost 25 years. Congressman Boyle worked as on-air talent for local broadcast radio. In college, he served as an analyst for the radio broadcasts of Notre Dame football and basketball games on WNDU. Congressman Soto has remained a steadfast advocate for the broadcasting community as a provider for local news.

“Broadcast journalism is the cornerstone of how Middle America receives its news,” said Congressman Flood (NE-01), a Republican. “The significance of local radio and television stations cannot be overstated—they help connect communities to the news that shapes our way of life. As someone who grew up in the broadcasting world before coming to Congress, I know firsthand how critical this kind of advocacy is for broadcasters. I’m pleased to be joined by Congressmen Alford, Boyle, and Soto as co-chairs as we continue the caucus’ mission in the 119th Congress.”

“As a longtime TV news reporter, including anchoring Kansas City’s top morning news show for nearly twenty-five years, I’m proud to help lead the Broadcaster’s Caucus this Congress,” said Congressman Mark Alford (MO-04), a Republican. “Our time in the media gave us a front row seat to the stories that impact our constituents’ lives, as well as insight into how misguided public policy can harm the local radio and TV stations Missourians rely on. I look forward to working with Co-chairs Flood, Soto, and Boyle to educate our colleagues, bridge the partisan divide, and solve the issues that matter to the broadcasting community.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I helped start the Broadcasters Caucus five years ago to support the important work of our local radio and television stations, and I’m excited to continue the Caucus’ bipartisan mission in the 119th Congress. Both as a student broadcaster and as the Representative for the people of Pennsylvania’s 2nd district, I have seen firsthand how many Americans rely on our local broadcasters for the news they need about our communities and the world. I look forward to working alongside Congressmen Alford, Flood, and Soto to support the vital work of our local broadcasters” said Congressman Brendan Boyle (PA-02), a Democrat.

"Helping lead the Broadcaster’s Caucus this Congress has been a privilege, especially as we work to amplify the voices of Central Florida,” said Congressman Darren Soto (FL-09), a Democrat. “Our region’s diverse communities and dynamic growth demand that we stand together to ensure fair representation, and I’m proud to be part of this effort to strengthen the future of broadcasting for all."

In a statement, NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt said the "NAB is grateful to Reps. Mark Alford (MO-04), Brendan Boyle (PA-02), Mike Flood (NE-01) and Darren Soto (FL-09) for relaunching the Broadcasters Caucus in the 119th Congress. These lawmakers recognize the vital role local TV and radio stations play in every community across the country. We look forward to working with the Broadcasters Caucus to advance bipartisan policies that allow local stations to continue serving their audiences with the trusted news, sports, weather and emergency updates they depend on every day.”