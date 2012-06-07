FCC workshop to examine reimbursement for TV spectrum repacking

Television broadcasters seeking details about reimbursement for the cost of relocating as a result of TV spectrum repacking will have an opportunity to learn a bit more June 25 as the FCC holds a workshop on the relocation fund.

The workshop, which is open to the public, will focus on the design of the commission’s program to reimburse TV broadcasters that qualify for the expense of changing channels. Congress made available $1.75 billion for the TV Broadcaster Relocation Fund as part of the 2012 Spectrum Act.

Panelists will address the categories of costs the commission should consider when designing the program. They will include Jay Adrick, VP, Broadcast Technology, Harris; Brett Haan, principal, Deloitte Consulting; Jane Mago, executive VP and General Counsel, NAB; and Patricia Tikkala, VP, Spectrum, Sprint Nextel.

The panel also will address lessons learned from similar programs set up to reimburse incumbents for the expense of relocating.

The workshop will be held at FCC headquarters in Washington, D.C. and will begin at 2 p.m. The event will be streamed live via the Internet.