FCC Unveils Tentative Agenda for August Open Meeting

WASHINGTON D.C.—Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has announced a tentative agenda for the August Open Commission Meeting scheduled for Friday, August 5, 2022 that will include discussion of a `Your Home, Your Internet’ pilot program, the Affordable Connectivity Outreach Grant Program, freeing up 17 GHz Spectrum for satellite broadband and other items.

As part of the Affordable Connectivity Outreach Grant Program, the FCC will consider a Second Report and Order which would establish the Affordable Connectivity Outreach Grant Program to provide eligible governmental and non-governmental entities funding to conduct outreach to increase awareness of and encourage participation in the Affordable Connectivity Program among eligible low-income households.

The Commission will also consider a Third Report and Order which would establish the one-year Your Home, Your Internet Pilot Program with the goal of increasing awareness of the Affordable Connectivity Program among recipients of federal housing assistance and facilitating enrollment in the program by providing assistance for those making an ACP application.

In terms of freeing up 17 GHz spectrum to support satellite broadband services, the FCC will consider a Report and Order and a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would adopt a co-primary allocation for geostationary satellite orbit (GSO) fixed-satellite service (FSS) operations in the space-to-Earth (downlink) direction in the 17.3-17.8 GHz band, while protecting incumbent services.

The Commission will also inquire into whether the Commission should expand this FSS allocation in the 17.3-17.8 GHz band to include non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) FSS operations also in the downlink direction.

In terms of encouraging innovation in space technologies and facilitating capabilities for in-space servicing, assembly, and manufacturing, the Commission will consider a Notice of Inquiry (NOI) that would examine opportunities and challenges of in-space servicing, assembly, and manufacturing – or “ISAM” – that can support sustained economic activity in space.

This NOI would develop an up-to-date record on current ISAM activities and seek input on steps the Commission might take to facilitate ISAM missions, including through updates to Commission rules and processes.

Other items include a restricted adjudicatory matter and an Enforcement Bureau action.

The Open Meeting is scheduled to commence at 10:30 a.m. ET in the Commission Meeting Room of the Federal Communications Commission, 45 L Street, N.E., Washington, D.C.

While the Open Meeting is open to the public, the FCC headquarters building is not open access, and all guests must check in with and be screened by FCC security at the main entrance on L Street.

Attendees at the Open Meeting will not be required to have an appointment but must otherwise comply with protocols outlined at: https://www.fcc.gov/visit .