FCC to Vote on Net Neutrality During October 19 Meeting

WASHINGTON D.C.—The Federal Communications Commission has issued a tentative agenda for the Thursday Oct. 19 2023 Open Meeting that includes votes on proposed Net Neutrality rules, use of the 6 GHz band, new rules for video accessibility and wireless emergency alerts.

The Oct. 19 meeting could be impacted by the increasing likelihood of a government shutdown scheduled to take place on Oct. 1 if Congress is unable to pass new funding. The FCC’s plans for a shutdown include keeping 236 employees working to perform essential services and furloughing its remaining 1,235 full time employees. More details on the FCC’s plans for the shutdown are available here and here .

If the meeting goes ahead as scheduled, the Commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that proposes to reestablish the Commission’s authority over broadband Internet access service by classifying it as a telecommunications service under Title II of the Communications Act.

The FCC said that would allow the Commission to protect consumers by issuing straightforward, clear rules to prevent Internet service providers from engaging in practices harmful to consumers, competition, and public safety; establish a uniform, national regulatory approach rather than disparate requirements that vary state-by-state; strengthen the Commission’s ability to secure communications networks and critical infrastructure against national security threats; and enable the Commission to protect public safety during natural disasters and other emergencies.

The Full Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on net neutrality is available here .

During the meeting, the FCC said it would also consider:

Unlicensed Use of the 6 GHz Band - The Commission will consider a Second Report and Order that would expand unlicensed use of the 6 GHz band by permitting very low power devices to operate in two sub-bands, a Second Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would propose to expand very low power device operations to the remainder of the band, and a Memorandum Opinion and Order that would address a remand from a court challenge of a previous decision in the docket. (ET Docket No. 18-295; GN Docket No. 17-183)

Accessible Video Programming – The Commission will consider a Second Report and Order that will enhance support for individuals who are blind or visually impaired by expanding audio description requirements to additional market areas. The Order would help ensure that a greater number of individuals who are blind or visually impaired can be connected, informed, and entertained by television programming. (MB Docket No. 11-43)

Improving Wireless Emergency Alerts – The Commission will consider a Report and Order that would improve Wireless Emergency Alerts by making WEA messages available in additional languages, including American Sign Language (ASL); supporting maps that show the location of an emergency; making it easier to conduct public-facing WEA performance and public awareness tests; and providing alert originators and members of the public with access to information about where and how WEA is available within their communities. (PS Docket Nos. 15-91, 15-94)

School Bus Wi-Fi Declaratory Ruling – The Commission will consider a Declaratory Ruling that would clarify that the use of Wi-Fi on school buses is an educational purpose and the provision of such service is therefore eligible for E-Rate funding. (WC Docket No. 13-184)

Broadband Connectivity and Maternal Health; Updating the Mapping Platform – The Commission will consider a Notice of Inquiry that will seek comment on its proposed plan to improve and enhance maternal health data in the Mapping Broadband Health in America platform, in order to ensure that future updates to the platform reflect input from stakeholders and other interested parties and improves the user experience. The platform was updated in June 2023 to incorporate publicly available data on maternal mortality and severe maternal morbidity pursuant to the Data Mapping to Save Moms’ Lives Act. (GN Docket No. 23-309)

Support for Alaska Connectivity – The Commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking seeking comment on the use of high-cost program funding to continue supporting fixed and mobile services in Alaska. The accompanying Report and Order makes administrative changes to streamline high-cost program rules. (WC Docket Nos. 10-90, 16-271, WT Docket No. 10-208)

