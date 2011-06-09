FCC to Re-Establish Its Tech Advisory Council



The FCC plans to reestablish its technology advisory council.



As of Friday, the group would exist again for a two-year period. The council, made up of various tech experts, will help give the commission expertise it needs to identify areas of innovation and develop policies to keep America competitive.



Representatives from several companies — like Google, MIT, Intel, Microsoft, Harris Broadcast and Fox — are on the council, as well as trade associations CEA and NAB.



The initial assignment is to focus on the broadband rollout, specifically how broadband communications can help deliver and contain costs for healthcare, energy and environmental conservation.



Other topics may include evolution of broadband networks and devices and their implications, spectrum management, R&D in broadband and other communications areas, and how to promote innovation and investment.



The council chairman is Tom Wheeler, managing director, Core Capital Partners, former CEO of the Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association; he has founded several video and voice communications services.



FCC Electromagnetic Compatibility Division Chief Walter Johnston is the designated federal officer for the council. Office of Engineering and Technology Chief Julius Knapp is the alternate.



The next TAC meeting is slated for June 29.



-- Radio World



