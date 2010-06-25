FCC to Issue MSS Spectrum Proposed Rulemaking in July

WASHINGTON: Federal Communications Commission Chairman Julius Genachowski announced three items for possible consideration at the next open meeting. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 15. The items include a notice of proposed rulemaking for reallocating 90 MHz of mobile satellite service spectrum for a wireless broadband network. The three are listed as follows:



Spectrum Flexibility NPRM and NOI: A Notice of Proposed Rulemaking and Notice of Inquiry seeking comment on ways to encourage investment in terrestrial broadband services within spectrum allocated to mobile satellite services, while maintaining robust mobile satellite capability.



Rural Health Care Reform NPRM: A Notice of Proposed Rulemaking initiating reforms to the Universal Service Rural Health Care Fund to expand the reach and use of broadband connectivity by health care providers throughout the nation.



Electronic Tariff Filing NPRM: A Notice of Proposed Rulemaking seeking comment on streamlining the tariff filing and formatting process by transitioning from paper to electronic filing to reduce industry burden and promote an open, transparent, and efficient flow of information. Deborah D. McAdams