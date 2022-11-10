FCC to Hold Virtual Hearing on Recent Hurricane Impacts on Communications

WASHINGTON—The FCC says it will hold a virtual field hearing Nov. 17 to get public feedback on the impact of Hurricanes Fiona and Ian on communications and the recovery effort. Last month Chairwoman Rosenworcel visited Puerto Rico and Florida with staff from the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau to meet with local officials, first responders, and stakeholders and to survey the restoration after these hurricanes.

The upcoming hearing, to be held as part of the Commission's November Open Meeting, will focus largely on coordination between the communications and power sectors in response to these disasters.

The hearing will be webcast at: www.fcc.gov/live. Open captioning will be provided as well as a text only version on the FCC website. Other reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities are available upon request.