FCC to Hold Dec. 2 Forum on OTT Closed Captioning

WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission will be holding the `Video Programming Accessibility Forum – Online Closed Captioning' on December 2, to explore ways to improve accessibility of OTT content.

The virtual forum will run from 1:00 pm to 3:45 pm ET on December 2. The FCC’s Media Bureau and Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau will co-host the Forum. FCC chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel will welcome Forum participants and Senator Ed Markey will deliver keynote remarks.

The forum will also feature two panels with speakers from television, cable, and online video programming distributors, academia and consumer advocacy organizations.

The FCC noted that consumers currently access video programming from providers that range from traditional entities, such as broadcasters and multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs), to a growing number of online streaming service providers, including those that operate social media platforms.

`The Video Programming Accessibility Forum – Online Closed Captioning' will explore the state of closed captioning availability for online video programming and discuss ways to enhance accessibility, including the Commission’s authority to adopt new rules, the FCC said.

The Forum also will explore current and prospective best practices and other existing or possible voluntary efforts that could enhance the availability of closed captioning online.