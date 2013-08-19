FCC to Conduct OET-69 Update Webinar

WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission will be holding a webinar this Thursday on its TV station channel repacking software. Specifically, the discussion will focus on the OET-69 TVStudy software update released by the commission on July 22, 2013.



The update included the data and a methodology for creating a preliminary set of constraint files that reflect the FCC’s staff analysis of whether or not stations will interfere with one another after a repack of the TV spectrum following next year’s spectrum. incentive auction. The commission said that its TVStudy Vers. 1.2 software is able to “easily replicate multiple stations to generate various nationwide scenarios” using pairwise interference data files. These files were described as definitive determinations of predicted interference based on the same specific viewers for each station analyzed.



The Incentive Auction Task Force will host a webinar for parties interested in learning more about the technical details of the recently-released repacking software, data, and output files, on Aug. 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Time.



Topics to be covered include:



· Overview of repacking and general channel use restrictions;

· Overview of OET Bulletin 69 and related statutory requirements;

· Discussion of TVStudy software and performing “pairwise” interference analyses between stations using the methodology described in OET-69; and

· Description of how “domain” and “interference_paired” files (together, the “constraint files”) were generated.



There will also be the opportunity for participants in the webinar to ask questions. RSVPs must be sent to Brigid Calamis at Brigid-dot-Calamis-at-fcc-dot-gov for WebEx log-in information.



The Public Notice, Technical Appendix and data files can be found at: http://wireless.fcc.gov/incentiveauctions/learn-program/repacking.html

