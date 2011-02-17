FCC to address clarification of retransmission consent rules at March open meeting

The Federal Communications Commission will seek to clarify its rules regarding retransmission consent agenda during its open meeting March 3, as well as address several issues impacting Native Nations, according to an agency announcement.

The commission is scheduled to consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to streamline and clarify retransmission consent rules. The NPRM will ask for comment on changes to the rules covering the negotiations between broadcasters and multichannel video programming distributors like cable, satellite and IPTV providers.

Agenda items related to Native Nations include:



• A Notice of Proposed Rulemaking regarding recommendations to promote greater availability of wireless service on Tribal Lands.

• A Notice of Inquiry looking at ways to overcome the barriers to deployment of communications services to Native Nations communities and improve consultation and coordination with Native Nations.

• Tribal and Rural Radio Orders and FNPRM.



The commission is also scheduled to take up a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking proposing reform to the Universal Service Fund’s Lifeline and Link Up programs; an NPRM on proposals to require providers of advanced communications services and equipment manufacturers to make it accessible to people with disabilities; and an NPRM proposing to reinstate the video description rules adopted by the commission in 2000, as directed by Congress.