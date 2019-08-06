FCC Sets Comment Dates on MVPD Notification Rule Changes

WASHINGTON--The FCC has announced deadlines for the NPRM it issued last month that changes the method for cable and satellite TV providers to notify broadcast television stations from paper to electronic delivery.

Deadline for comments is Sept. 4, 2019 and reply comments, Sept. 19.

On July 10, the commission approved an NPRM that would allow cable and satellite TV providers to notify broadcast TV stations about must-carry or retransmission consent issues by email rather than traditional certified mail. The move was supported by most TV lobbyists, including the NAB, APTS and NCTA-The Internet and Television Association.

The NPRM also seeks comments on whether electronic notification should also be extended to LPTV without Class A status and certain noncommercial translator stations that don’t have FCC public record requirements.