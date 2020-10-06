FCC Sets 2021 Commission Meeting Calendar
Whether they will take place only online or in-person is not yet clear
WASHINGTON—Planning ahead, the FCC has announced the dates for its Open Commission Meetings for 2021.
Here are the 2021 scheduled dates:
- Jan. 13
- Feb. 17
- March 17
- April 22
- May 20
- June 17
- July 13
- Aug. 5
- Sept. 30
- Oct. 26
- Nov. 18
- Dec. 14
All meetings will take place from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET. Because of the unknown circumstances regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, it is not clear if these meetings will be able to take place in person or will be conducted via a conference call as most have in 2020; though the FCC has listed its address for each 2021 meeting (2020 meetings say “online only”). Either way, a live webcast will be available for interested viewers.
The agenda for these meetings will be posted onto their individual meeting pages closer to their dates. Also, other meeting materials, including circulation drafts, White Copy notices, meeting videos, commissioner statements, press releases and the final adopted items, are posted and archived on the meeting pages.
There are still three scheduled Open Commission Meetings for 2020: Oct. 27, which will vote on white space and audio descriptions, Nov. 18 and Dec. 10.
For more information, visit the FCC’s Open Commission Meeting event page.
