FCC Seeks New Candidates for Honors Engineer Program

WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission is opening a new window for applications under its Honors Engineer Program. During this window, the Commission will accept applications from recent graduates with an engineering degree and current students graduating in December 2022.

“Engineers are deployed throughout the FCC, and from space innovation to new broadcast standards to 6G and beyond, the FCC’s policy portfolio is filled with interesting and challenging engineering work,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “Our Honors Engineer program is a unique opportunity for the newest engineers to work closely with experienced professionals in this field to ensure that the FCC is best prepared to face the challenges of next-generation communications networks.”

The FCC says the Honors Engineer career-development program is an opportunity to gain technical experience along with public-sector policy development experience and help develop and shape U.S. communications policies, with the goal that enrollees in the one-year Honors Engineer career-development program will seek full-time careers at the commission.

Honors engineers will work alongside senior staff on projects, including:

Developing technical rules and policy approaches to enable the U.S. to introduce new communications technologies and services such as 5G, 6G, advanced Wi-Fi, the Internet of Things, next-generation TV broadcasting, and new broadband satellite systems;

Facilitating wireless and wireline broadband service deployment throughout the nation, including to rural and underserved areas;

Identifying technologies to improve access to communications services for all Americans, especially those with disabilities;

Enabling public safety and homeland security agencies as well as various enterprises within various market sectors such as health care, energy, education, and transportation to introduce new communications technologies; and

Developing policies that encourage innovation and investment in and transitions to new communications technologies, devices, and services that will support job creation and economic growth.

Chairwoman Rosenworcel first called for the establishment of the FCC Honors Engineer Program in remarks (opens in new tab) at the 2013 IEEE Global Communications Conference.

Selection Criteria

Selection for the Honors Engineer Program is highly competitive, and the FCC will review many facets of a candidate’s background, including academic achievement, technical skills, engineering and extracurricular activities, and demonstrated interest in government service and/or the communications sector.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should review the recruitment announcement and apply online at https://www.usajobs.gov/job/685101100 (opens in new tab). The deadline for applications is December 2, 2022.