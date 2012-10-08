FCC Regulatory Fee Assessment Comments Due Oct. 9

WASHINGTON — Public comments are now due Oct. 9 on the FCC’s proposed overhaul of how it assesses and collects annual regulatory fees paid by all of the industries it regulates.



The agency had extended the due dates from September to October to give the public time to look over a report by the Government & Accountability Office concluding the process needs to be updated. As we’ve reported, the report noted the fees that the agency charges have not kept up with industry changes nor its employees’ workload.



Reply comments are due Oct. 23. All comments should be filed to MD Docket 12-201.





Federal Register publication triggered the dates. ~ from Radio World