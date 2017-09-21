FCC Opens Second Post-Auction TV Filing Window

WASHINGTON—The FCC’s Incentive Auction Task Force and Media Bureau have announced the second filing window for TV stations that want to file alternate channels or expanded facilities in the post broadcast incentive auction repack. The window will open on Oct. 3 and close at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 2. The first, priority window for such applications closed on Sept. 15.

