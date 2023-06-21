FCC, National Science Foundation to Host AI Workshop

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the National Science Foundation (NSF) have announced that on July 13 they will co-host a workshop entitled “The Opportunities and Challenges of Artificial Intelligence for Communications Networks and Consumers.”

The half-day workshop will focus on the opportunities that artificial intelligence (AI) presents for spectrum management and network resiliency, and the challenges AI brings to vital consumer issues like robocalls/robotexts and digital discrimination.

“AI is a real opportunity for communications to become more efficient, more impactful, and more resilient,” said FCC chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “While we are aware of the challenges AI can present, there is also significant potential to use this technology to benefit communications networks and their customers. We need to address these opportunities and risks thoughtfully. I look forward to convening experts in this field to discuss the policy implications for the technologies that connect us all.”

“Our communications networks are critical to the nation’s economy and to everyone’s daily lives,” added NSF director Sethuraman Panchanathan. “Artificial Intelligence has tremendous potential to solve challenges and create new opportunities for how we use these essential systems. This workshop is an important first step toward understanding how AI can be deployed safely and effectively to help us build an exciting future for communications infrastructure.”

The workshop will bring together a diverse array of parties—network operators and vendors; leading academics; federal agencies; and public-interest representatives—to discuss the promise and challenge of artificial intelligence in the telecommunications and technology sectors, the FCC said.

In terms of the impact AI will have on networks, the event will cover AI’s transformative potential to optimize network traffic; its ability to improve spectrum policy and facilitate sharing, and its capabilities for enhancing resiliency through self-healing networks.

The workshop will also explore how AI will affect the fight against illegal robocalls and robotexts; efforts to foster digital equity and combat discrimination; and initiatives to bring greater transparency and affordability to broadband access.

The workshop will begin with opening remarks by chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel and NSF director Dr. Sethuraman Panchanathan.

Dr. Margaret Martonosi, assistant director for Computer and Information Science and Engineering (CISE) at NSF, will provide the keynote speech.

The event will also include two panels: (1) “AI’s Dramatic Impact on Communications Networks and Technologies”; and (2) “AI as a Tool and Challenge for Consumer Empowerment”.