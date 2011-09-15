FCC names Robbins as managing director

David Robbins has been appointed managing director of the Federal Communications Commission.

He succeeds Steve VanRoekel, who left the agency earlier this year for a post at USAID and is currently the U.S. Chief Technology Officer.

Robbins joins the FCC from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), where he served as Associate Administrator for the Office of Management & Administration. Robbins began his public service career at the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), where he served as an assistant director, attorney and senior program manager in the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection.