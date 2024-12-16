FCC Media Bureau To Sunset Search Functions for Consolidated Data Base System

WASHINGTON—As part of an ongoing effort to update its application filing systems, the Federal Communications Commission’s Media Bureau has announced that the Consolidated Data Base System (CDBS) Public Access Search function will be discontinued effective Jan. 2.

The FCC has been moving Media Bureau files from CDBS to the Licensing and Management System (LMS). “The vast majority of all CDBS-filed applications and associated attachments” have been transferred to LMS, the agency said.

Those documents can be viewed using the LMS search function via this link.

Thise seeking information regarding broadcast applications filed in either LMS or CDBS should search LMS, the FCC said. As of Jan. 2, there will be no public search available solely for CDBS.

In the event that needed CDBS applications are not available in LMS, the FCC reported that users should reach James Bradshaw (audio applications) or Kevin Harding (video applications) at the following emails: James Bradshaw, Audio Division, Media Bureau, james.bradshaw@fcc.gov; Rudy Bonacci, Audio Division, Media Bureau, rodolfo.bonacci@fcc.gov; Albert Shuldiner, Audio Division, Media Bureau, albert.shuldiner@fcc.gov; or Kevin Harding, Video Division, Media Bureau, kevin.harding@fcc.gov.

The transition to LMS has been going on for many years. In a Jan. 11, 2022, Public Notice, the Media Bureau announced that CDBS would no longer accept new filings and established a temporary system for email submission of certain filings that could not be submitted using LMS at that time. Effective July 26, 2023, the FCC announced that the public must use LMS to submit those filings.