Trending

FCC Limits Retrans and JSAs

WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission has limited the ability of TV stations to conduct joint retransmission negotiations, according to Variety. An Order passing 5-0 prohibits the top four TV stations in a given market to do joint retrans.

In related news B&C’s John Eggerton reported that the commission intended to put a 90-day shot clock on waivers related to joint service agreements. His coverage is here.