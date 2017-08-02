FCC Launching Inquiry to Examine Sharing C-Band Spectrum
WASHINGTON—When the FCC launches its Notice of inquiry on Aug. 2 into the fate of the mid-band spectrum, it will unleash arguments about the role that C-Band technology—the airwaves used for the decades-old satellite video signals—plays in rural connectivity and other “opportunities for next generation… wireless broadband” services.
To find out more, read the full story on TVT’s sister publication Multichannel News.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox