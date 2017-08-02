Trending

FCC Launching Inquiry to Examine Sharing C-Band Spectrum

WASHINGTON—When the FCC launches its Notice of inquiry on Aug. 2 into the fate of the mid-band spectrum, it will unleash arguments about the role that C-Band technology—the airwaves used for the decades-old satellite video signals—plays in rural connectivity and other “opportunities for next generation… wireless broadband” services.

To find out more, read the full story on TVT’s sister publication Multichannel News.