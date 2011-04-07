FCC launches new website

The Federal Communications Commission has overhauled its website—the first major update in 10 years—to provide a "more intuitive user experience" and take advantage of Web 2.0 technologies, according to a commission announcement.

The new site is intended to simplify use of the site by consumers, government, public safety agencies and the business community. The new site is available at beta.fcc.gov and also linked from the commission's existing home page.

The FCC's new media team will continue updating the beta FCC.gov site throughout 2011 with the help of public input through features on the new FCC.gov site and the agency's social media outlets, the announcement said.

FCC managing director Steven VanRoekel oversaw the technical development for the new FCC.gov.