FCC Launches New Mobile Speed Test App

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The Federal Communications Commission has announced the launch of its new Mobile Speed Test app. The new app features an enhanced user interface that makes challenging the accuracy of the provider-reported mobile coverage data even easier.

“In today’s digital world, a fast and reliable internet connection is essential for everything from education to healthcare to work and staying connected with family and friends,” said FCC chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “Consumers deserve to know where they have mobile coverage and at what speeds and the FCC wants to include their experiences in our effort to create a more precise map of available coverage. Our new app makes it easier to share real-world experience with connectivity, empowering consumers and making it possible for up-to-date and crowdsourced information to inform our mapping.”

The new app replaces the original FCC Speed Test app and is part of the FCC’s Broadband Data Collection program. It enables users to obtain free, open, and transparent information about the performance of their mobile network.

Speed test data from the app help to improve the accuracy of the mobile coverage information displayed on the agency’s National Broadband Map ( https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home ).

Users can submit their tests to the FCC either as challenges to provider-reported coverage, or as crowdsource data that is used to inform the Commission’s verification and audit work, as well as other policy decisions.

New features include:

“Repeated test” functionality allowing users to conduct repeated tests without having to enter and certify information before each individual test. This also allows for hands-free mobile tests while driving.

An in-app map overlay displaying the area where a test was taken.

The ability for users to log into the National Broadband Map to review their speed test results and see them on a map.

The updated app is available in both the Google Play Store for Android devices at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.agence3pp.fcc and in the Apple App Store for iOS devices https://apps.apple.com/us/app/fcc-mobile-speed-test/id6470025404 .

Users of the original FCC Speed Test app are receiving an in-app notification inviting them to visit the app store and download the new app. The original FCC Speed Test app is no longer allowing users to run speed tests. The FCC encourages both existing and new users to download the new FCC Mobile Speed Test app to test their mobile broadband service performance and to participate in the mobile broadband challenge process.

More information about the app, including a link to the user guide, can be found at: https://www.fcc.gov/app .