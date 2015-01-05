FCC Launches Consumer Help Center

WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission is launching a new online consumer help center that will more efficiently link consumers to the information they need, as well as make it easier for consumers to file complaints and get responses to their concerns.



The consumer help center is part of the FCC’s broader efforts to reform its processes to better serve the public. By quickly and efficiently managing consumer complaints, the FCC will help protect consumers and give them a greater voice in its policy initiatives to improve communications services for all.



Improvements brought by the new help center include:

· Streamlined, user-friendly complaint filing system;

· Ready access to helpful information that will empower consumers to resolve some problems on their own;

· Better communications between consumers and FCC consumer representatives;

· Ability for consumers to monitor complaints, 24 hours a day, seven days a week;

· Faster delivery of complaints to service providers, enabling them to respond to consumers sooner.



The help center will also streamline the process of synthesizing and analyzing consumer complaint trends, and will make more of that data readily accessible to the public. Better monitoring of these trends will help the FCC, consumers, and industry identify broader problems and shape policy that will promote better service.



The Consumer Help Center can be found at http://consumercomplaints.fcc.gov.