FCC Commissioner Starks Makes Staff Changes

WASHINGTON, D.C.—FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks has announced several staff changes in his office.

As part of the changes, Justin Faulb has joined the office as Wireline and National Security Advisor.

Previously, Faulb served as Associate Bureau Chief of the Wireline Competition Bureau, overseeing implementation of the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act and other national security, privacy, numbering, and pricing issues. At the FCC, he has also served as Legal Advisor to the Chief of the Wireline Competition Bureau, as the Designated Federal Officer of the Broadband Deployment Advisory Committee, as an Attorney Advisor, and as Special Counsel in the Office of the FCC Chairman. Prior to the FCC he worked for a leading trade association and in private practice focusing on communications and energy law. Faulb received his law degree from Catholic University, Columbus School of Law, and his bachelor’s degree, cum laude, from Miami University.

“I’m thrilled to have Justin join my team,” said Commissioner Starks. “He is one of the Commission’s leading experts on supply chain security. His knowledge and experience on wireline issues will be an invaluable asset as I work toward securing our communications networks, increasing deployment, and achieving digital equity.”

Diane Holland, Commissioner Starks’s previous advisor for media and consumer protection issues, has moved to the Wireline Competition Bureau to serve as a Deputy Bureau Chief.

Austin Bonner will now advise Commissioner Starks on media and consumer protection issues.

“Diane brought to my office a depth of knowledge and experience that will be hard to replace,” said Commissioner Starks. “True to her reputation, she is a bright, hardworking, and dedicated public servant. Fortunately Diane is not going far, and I look forward to continuing to work with her in her new role.”

In addition, Morgan Bodenarain is joining the office as Legal Advisor, where she will focus on issues of digital equity.

She most recently worked in the office of Congressman G. K. Butterfield, where she managed his Communications and Technology policy portfolio. Previously Bodenarain served as a Legal Telecommunications Fellow in the Congressman’s office and a Law Clerk for the U.S Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee. Bodenarain earned her J.D. from the George Washington University Law School and her B.A. in political science and policy studies from Elon University.

“I’m excited for Morgan to bring her Capitol Hill experience in telecom and broadband equity policy to the office,” said Commissioner Starks. “In particular, she has explored how the lack of adequate broadband resources in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated many issues that communities of color face in America. I look forward to Morgan’s contributions as we work to connect all Americans.”

Bodenarain will succeed Special Advisor Dr. Alisa Valentin, who is departing the Commission for the non-profit space.

“Alisa’s passion and unwavering dedication for justice and equity served not just my office but the Commission as a whole in ensuring all voices are heard, especially people of color and other marginalized communities,” Commissioner Starks said. “Alisa is a force, and I look forward to seeing all of the great things she’ll accomplish.”