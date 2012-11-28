FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn Up for Reappointment

WASHINGTON – Federal Communications Commissioner Mignon Clyburn is on the docket to be reappointed for a another term. She will be among nominees at a Senate Commerce Committee hearing scheduled for Dec. 4. The committee will consider Clyburn for a second term.



Clyburn was first sworn in on the commission Aug. 3, 2009. Her current term expired June 30, 2012. She was previously a representative on the Public Service Commission of South Carolina after working as a newspaper publisher and general manager for 14 years.



The Dec. 4 hearing will include the nominations of Dr. Mark Doms, to be under secretary of Commerce for Economic Affairs, Department of Commerce; Polly Ellen Trottenberg, to be under secretary of Transportation for Policy, Department of Transportation; Clyburn, to be a commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission; Dr. Joshua D. Wright, to be a commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission; Christopher R. Beall, to be a director on the Amtrak Board of Directors; and Yvonne B. Burke, to be a director on the Amtrak Board of Directors.