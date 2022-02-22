FCC Chair and All Three FCC Commissioners to Speak at the Public Media Summit
The February 28 to March 1, 2022 virtual summit will highlight how public television stations are “Bringing America Together” and include a panel on NextGen TV
ARLINGTON, Va.—America's Public Television Stations has announced that the virtual Public Media Summit will feature the FCC Chairwoman and all three Federal Communications Commission commissioners as well as panels on such subjects as NextGen TV.
The virtual Public Media Summit will be held from February 28 to March 1, 2022.
The agenda for February 28, includes FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel at 3:20 pm ET; FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks at 3:00 pm ET; FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington at 3:10 pm ET; and FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr at 3:15 pm ET.
The Monday February 28 programming will also include a panel of technology experts discussing the deployment of the new NEXTGEN TV/ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard, expanding uses of public television datacasting, and other spectrum service and revenue opportunities on the horizon.
Other speakers include:
- Anne Schelle, Managing Director, Pearl TV
- Mark Aitken, President, ONE Media
- Fred Engel, Chief Technology Officer, PBS North Carolina
- Dana Golub, Vice President, Technology Business Operations, PBS
- Moderated by Lonna Thompson, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel, America’s Public Television Stations
- Remarks by John Taylor, SVP of Public Affairs and Communications at LG Electronics USA.
More information on speakers and registration is available here.
