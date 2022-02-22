FCC Chair and All Three FCC Commissioners to Speak at the Public Media Summit

ARLINGTON, Va.—America's Public Television Stations has announced that the virtual Public Media Summit will feature the FCC Chairwoman and all three Federal Communications Commission commissioners as well as panels on such subjects as NextGen TV.

The virtual Public Media Summit will be held from February 28 to March 1, 2022.

The agenda for February 28, includes FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel at 3:20 pm ET; FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks at 3:00 pm ET; FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington at 3:10 pm ET; and FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr at 3:15 pm ET.

The Monday February 28 programming will also include a panel of technology experts discussing the deployment of the new NEXTGEN TV/ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard, expanding uses of public television datacasting, and other spectrum service and revenue opportunities on the horizon.

Other speakers include:

Anne Schelle, Managing Director, Pearl TV

Mark Aitken, President, ONE Media

Fred Engel, Chief Technology Officer, PBS North Carolina

Dana Golub, Vice President, Technology Business Operations, PBS

Moderated by Lonna Thompson, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel, America’s Public Television Stations

Remarks by John Taylor, SVP of Public Affairs and Communications at LG Electronics USA.