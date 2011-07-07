FCC Approves 19 Bidders for 700 MHz Auction
WASHINGTON: The Federal Communications Commission approved 19 bidders today for the upcoming auction of 700 MHz spectrum. The licenses are from the 2008 auction of returned DTV transition spectrum, and were either unsold or defaulted upon. The subsequent auction is scheduled to start July 19, 2011. A total of 19 bidders met the FCC’s qualifications; five did not
The 19 qualified bidders include:
7 C’s Holdings 1, Inc.
Allied Wireless Communications Corp.
Big Wave Ventures LLC
Cavalier Wireless LLC
CenturyTel Broadband Wireless LLC
FTC Management Group Inc.
Ganadores LLC
Gateway Telecom LLC dba StratusWave Communications
Hariton Wireless Consulting LLC
iCTC Group
Lynch 3G Communications Corp.
McBride Spectrum Partners LLC
James E. McCotter
David Miller
Polar Communications Mutual Aid Corp.
Puerto Rico Telephone Co.
USCC Auction 92 LLC
West River Telecommunications Cooperative
Xanadoo Wireless Co.
The auction covers 16 700 MHz licenses, including two paired 6 MHz swaths at 698-704 MHz, and 728-734 MHz in the A Block, and 14, 6 MHz pairings from 704-710, and 734-740 MHz in the B Block.
Wheeling, W.V. and Lubbock, Texas are the A Block communities of coverage. B Block communities comprise Ponce, Mayaguez, Arecibo, Adjuntas, Ciales and Aguadilla, Puerto Rico; Fargo, N.D./Moorehead, Minn.; Grand Forks, Minn.; Bismarck, N.D.; Yancey, N.C.; Oconee, and Clarendon, S.C.; Hudspeth, Texas; and Lee, Va
