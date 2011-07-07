FCC Approves 19 Bidders for 700 MHz Auction

WASHINGTON: The Federal Communications Commission approved 19 bidders today for the upcoming auction of 700 MHz spectrum. The licenses are from the 2008 auction of returned DTV transition spectrum, and were either unsold or defaulted upon. The subsequent auction is scheduled to start July 19, 2011. A total of 19 bidders met the FCC’s qualifications; five did not



The 19 qualified bidders include:

7 C’s Holdings 1, Inc.

Allied Wireless Communications Corp.

Big Wave Ventures LLC

Cavalier Wireless LLC

CenturyTel Broadband Wireless LLC

FTC Management Group Inc.

Ganadores LLC

Gateway Telecom LLC dba StratusWave Communications

Hariton Wireless Consulting LLC

iCTC Group

Lynch 3G Communications Corp.

McBride Spectrum Partners LLC

James E. McCotter

David Miller

Polar Communications Mutual Aid Corp.

Puerto Rico Telephone Co.

USCC Auction 92 LLC

West River Telecommunications Cooperative

Xanadoo Wireless Co.



The auction covers 16 700 MHz licenses, including two paired 6 MHz swaths at 698-704 MHz, and 728-734 MHz in the A Block, and 14, 6 MHz pairings from 704-710, and 734-740 MHz in the B Block.



Wheeling, W.V. and Lubbock, Texas are the A Block communities of coverage. B Block communities comprise Ponce, Mayaguez, Arecibo, Adjuntas, Ciales and Aguadilla, Puerto Rico; Fargo, N.D./Moorehead, Minn.; Grand Forks, Minn.; Bismarck, N.D.; Yancey, N.C.; Oconee, and Clarendon, S.C.; Hudspeth, Texas; and Lee, Va