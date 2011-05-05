FCC announces new communications staff leaders

The Federal Communications Commission announced April 28 the appointment of Tammy Sun as communications director of the FCC and Head of the Office of Media Relations, and Neil Grace as press secretary to Chairman Julius Genachowski.

Sun will direct all communications for the FCC. Grace will work with Sun to manage media relations on behalf of Genachowski.

Most recently, Sun was founder and CEO of Let it Shine, a New York-based strategic communications agency. Grace most recently served as Director of Issues and Crisis Practice for Burson-Marsteller.